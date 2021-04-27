Gitxsan Nation bans non-Indigenous sport-fishing on its territory

The Gitxsan Huwilp Government has announced they will be enforcing a ban on non-Indigenous sport fishers from fishing in their traditional territories.



Gitxsan hereditary chiefs have been in talks with the provincial and federal government during the past few years over the issue of sport-fishing in Gitxsan waters, which the nation opposes.



However, once the pandemic hit, those talks went on pause. Most recently, the Gitxsan Nation says the provincial government has told them that they're backing away from these talks due to a lack of resources.



In response, the Gitxsan said they'll be actively enforcing a sport-fishing ban and will tell any recreational fishers to leave their territory.



"The province issues licences and permits so [sport-fishers] can fish anywhere in B.C.," said Gitxsan Hereditary Chief Gwiiyeehl, also known as Brian Williams.



"However, we're saying these licenses are not giving them rights to trespass on our Annat -- that means our fishing site."



Williams says that talks with the province were initially going well - and he wants to see the province return to the table.



He says that sport-fishers are breaking Gitxsan law, and he's concerned for the vitality of the salmon.



"It's becoming scary when everybody can continue to harvest and not think about the resource as we do. We care for the resource. We care for the salmon, for our people, and we want to make sure that there's salmon there for my grand-children, for my great children."



In an email to CFTK, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Forests, Land, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development says that they recognize salmon are a vital resource to the Gitxsan and that the province has a role to play in salmon habitat management.



However, they said the Gitxsan team that met with the province is focused on salmon harvest management, which the spokesperson says falls under federal jurisdiction.



They added that the ministry will continue to provide support to the Gitxsan in areas under provincial jurisdict