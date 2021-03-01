Grant received for Lakelse Gateway Connection Project

The City of Terrace has received a provincial Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure (CERIP) grant for just over $921,000 to complete the Lakelse Gateway Connection Project.

The project will provide a safe, multi-use pathway connecting Terrace to Thornhill and beyond via 1-kilometre access on the north side of Lakelse Avenue. The project will upgrade the existing gravel shoulder to a separated, safe, and accessible 3-metre wide asphalt pathway and complete related required roadworks.

This pathway will span from the historic Old Skeena Bridge at the east end to the entry into downtown Terrace at Apsley Street, at which point, it will terminate at a small gateway feature, likely including signage, landscaping, and a resting area marking the entrance into downtown Terrace.

This project will significantly enhance this key gateway into Terrace while also completing a recreational connection to existing hiking and cycling trails and the Skeena River. It will serve the needs of residents and provide a recreational amenity for visitors to our community.

CERIP grants are fully funded provincial grants to support economic resilience, tourism, heritage, and urban and rural economic development projects in communities impacted by COVID-19.