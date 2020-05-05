Grass fire suspected as Decker Lake home destroyed
People are being warned that open burning is currently prohibited across BC, after an out-of-control grass fire is suspected of destroying a home in Decker Lake.
The fire was reported early yesterday afternoon, and resulted in traffic delays along Highway 16 through the community.
[PHOTO: Burns Lake Fire Rescue/Facebook]
The BC Wildfire Service battled the blaze, with help from Burns Lake Fire and Rescue.
No injuries were reported.
[PHOTO: Southside Volunteer Fire Department / Facebook]