Grass fire suspected as Decker Lake home destroyed

Decker Lake House Fire May4_2020_2

People are being warned that open burning is currently prohibited across BC, after an out-of-control grass fire is suspected of destroying a home in Decker Lake.

The fire was reported early yesterday afternoon, and resulted in traffic delays along Highway 16 through the community.

Decker-Lake-House-Fire-May4_2020_1.jpg
[PHOTO:  Burns Lake Fire Rescue/Facebook]  

The BC Wildfire Service battled the blaze, with help from Burns Lake Fire and Rescue. 

No injuries were reported.



Decker-Lake-House-Fire-May4_2020_3-(1).jpg

[PHOTO:   Southside Volunteer Fire Department / Facebook]  