Grass fire suspected as Decker Lake home destroyed

People are being warned that open burning is currently prohibited across BC, after an out-of-control grass fire is suspected of destroying a home in Decker Lake.



The fire was reported early yesterday afternoon, and resulted in traffic delays along Highway 16 through the community.





[PHOTO: Burns Lake Fire Rescue/Facebook]



The BC Wildfire Service battled the blaze, with help from Burns Lake Fire and Rescue.



No injuries were reported.









[PHOTO: Southside Volunteer Fire Department / Facebook]