Haida Gwaii Fishing Lodge unhappy with being forced to shut down during COVID outbreak

A Fishing lodge on Haida Gwaii that faced criticism from local residents over its plan to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic says it should've been excluded from the province's decision to restrict access to the archipelago.



The West Coast Fishing Club reopened when B-C entered Phase 3 in its pandemic recovery plan.



But access to Haida Gwaii by non-residents was restricted by the provincial government on Thursday, as part of an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.



Twenty people have tested positive for the virus so far.



Brian Legge, the fishing club's president, says the decision to restrict access to Haida Gwaii has effectively forced his lodge to close.



He suggests his business poses little threat of spreading COVID-19 to the community as it's relatively isolated and had taken all the necessary safety precautions.



Earlier, Duffy Edgars, the chief councillor of the Old Massett Village council in Haida Gwaii, said that he found the decision to reopen two fishing lodges "disrespectful.''