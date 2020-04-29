Haida Gwaii residents protest arrival of visitors on BC Ferry
A large group of people gathered at the Skidegate Ferry Dock Monday, with a message to visitors arriving on Haida Gwaii: PLEASE GO HOME.
More than 60 people, many wearing masks and carrying signs and drums, gathered Monday afternoon, as the ferry arrived.
The group included Haida Council President Jason Alsop, Skidegate Band Chief Councillor Billy Yovanovich and Queen Charlotte Mayor Kris Olsen.
[IMAGES: Patrick Shannon]
[IMAGES: Patrick Shannon]
They say Haida Gwaii Health Services can't accommodate any extra residents and the restrictions will remain in place until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
In a statement, BC Ferries says it has posted signage at the Prince Rupert terminal advising customers that communities on Haida Gwaii are telling visitors they aren't welcome and announcements are made on board the vessel -- it's also asking customers to follow public health directives to avoid non-essential travel -- but saiys any directive to restrict travellers must come from the province.