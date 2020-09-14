Haisla Bridge replacement plans released by Kitimat

The District of Kitimat has released plans for replacing the 66-year-old Haisla Bridge.



The project is now in its preliminary design and permitting stage, and is about to begin procurement -- with construction expected to start next spring.







It's expected to be complete in 2023, but in the meantime, the existing bridge will remain open, and the district anticipates minimal impact on traffic during the construction period.



Once the new bridge is ready for use, the old bridge will be demolished.



The federal government is providing 55-million dollars in funding for the project, through its Western Economic Diversification program.



Former federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced Ottawa's contribution during a visit to Kitimat in June of last year, as part of the Trudeau Government's involvement in the LNG Canada project.





[Then federal finance minister Bill Morneau flanked by Kitimat Mayor Phil Germuth and Haisla Chief Councillor Crystal Smith -- in Kitimat Jun 2019 -- Steve Ross CFTK-TV]



The current bridge was constructed in 1954 and is coming to the end of its intended length of safe utilization.



The Haisla Bridge is the main crossing over the Kitimat River, connecting the city with its service and industrial sectors.