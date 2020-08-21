Health Authorities say no active cases of COVID 19 on Haida Gwaii

For the first time in nearly a month, there are no active cases of COVID-19 on Haida Gwaii.

That's according to Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority, which said yesterday all 26 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the islands are now considered recovered.



The outbreak was first declared on July 24th, prompting the province to ban all non-essential travel to Haida Gwaii.



Northern Health staff have followed up with several close contacts of lab-confirmed cases, and report all of those contacts have completed their self-isolation periods.



The Health Authority continues to encourage all Haida Gwaii residents to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 --- and if they develop them, to self-isolate and seek testing by contacting their primary care provider or the COVID-19 Online Clinic and Info Line.



Northern Health says there may still be individuals who are self-isolating for a variety of reasons, such as being in compliance with Haida Gwaii's State of Emergency requirements for anyone returning to the islands.