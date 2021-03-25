Highway of Tears hopeful go-fund-me project raises another totem pole.

The Highway of Tears Commemoration and Healing Totem Pole Series are happy to announce that the Brother Pole in Smithers is underway. The new Brother Pole will represent and memorialize all of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Men and Boys. In addition to the new Pole, they have also begun a go-fund-me page which is raising money for two Sister Poles which would go at both ends of the highway in Prince Rupert and Prince George. Currently they have raised over $2,000 out of their targeted $68,000. Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Advocate Gladys Radek says that the totem poles have been a big step in the right direction and have helped those who have lost someone connect and communicate with others who are going through something similar. The majority of the funds will be paid to the carvers of the totem poles, and all additional funds will be used to provide coats to the needy.