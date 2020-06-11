Hiking and mountain biking in Terrace are hitting new heights

Hiking and mountain biking are hitting new heights! The Terrace Off-Road Cycling Association and the City of Terrace recently opened three mountain bike trails behind the Terrace Sportsplex overflow parking lot. TORCA President Tyler Wilkes says this is phase one of TORCA's HuB Project.

"We have been working on it now for about a year and a half, fundraising, planning and getting things ready. The row is here in the area but not up to any kind of standard or safety, and we had some private property conflicts. So we completely rebuilt them to modern flow trails standards, really geared towards families and youth and made an up-track people can climb, ride up and hike, and it provides an active transportation connection to the Birch Hill as well."

He says that this will provide another accessible option for outdoor activities.

"So most of our trails are located on Terrace Mountain or out towards Stinehill Ridge in the Spring Creek area, so its a bit of distance to get to out of town so this is really geared to being accessible to the community its right behind the rec center so people can get here without a vehicle, kids can get here after school. The trails are short; they are less than a kilometre long each, so it's easy to come in and get your feet wet for mountain biking and get out as much as you can."

Wilkes indicated that since they were unable to host events, due to COVID-19, they were initially concerned for a drop in membership sales. However, due to active social media marketing, sales have never been better. They have also initiated a 30-day challenge through Trail Forks, an app that tracks your movement through the trails and allows users to earn badges.

"There are prizes, draw prizes at the end of the month, so the more badges you earn, the more days you ride, the more challenges you complete, the more entries you get, and better your chances are to win. The only thing you need to do to participate is to get your TORCA membership and register on our website and download the app. There are instructions at torcanorth.com."

There may be more options in the future as TORCA is working on the design and construction of a paved pump track where riders can develop or enhance their skills.