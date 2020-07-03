Homicide investigations underway in Houston, Prince George

A homicide investigation is underway in Houston, following the death of a 30-year-old man early Thursday morning.



The RCMP were called to a residence on Pearson Road at around 4:30am, after receiving a report of a man in medical distress.



Front-line officers and emergency medical responders rushed to the scene, but the man succumbed to his injuries.



His name has not been released.



The RCMP's North District Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.



Police say they believe the incident was isolated, and that the general public is not at any risk.



The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the man’s death.



A homicide investigation is also underway in Prince George, following the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old woman outside the courthouse in that city Thursday night.



The Mounties say they received a report of the stabbing around 10 pm, and found the woman suffering from at least one stab wound.



They say officers administered first aid and the woman was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries this morning.



The Prince George RCMP's serious crime unit has been called in to lead the investigation and police say they're looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.



They did not release the woman's identity.