In what appears to be a wood gathering mishap, Houston RCMP is investigating a sudden death that occurred January 4th. According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson RCMP received the report a man was injured while two men were getting firewood near McKilligan Road, East of Houston.



While cutting and bucking trees, one man was injured and succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Members of the Houston RCMP detachment responded along with paramedics from the BC ambulance service.



Houston RCMP and BC Coroners Service are investigating the incident. There is no indication of foul play at this time, and this appears to be a tragic accident. To respect the family's privacy, the name of the deceased will not be released by police.