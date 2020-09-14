Human remains discovered in Prince Rupert park

RCMP in Prince Rupert are investigating the discovery of human remains at Moresby Park.

At around noon Thursday, officers assisted by the Terrace Police Dog section located a shoe and a piece of clothing.

An extensive search turned up human remains.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine the person's identity and the cause of death.

The RCMP advised the public that there is no risk or active threat related to this investigation.





=== RCMP NEWS RELEASE ===



Found Remains

Prince Rupert

2020-09-11 09:54 PDT

File # 2020-6948

Police are on scene in Morseby Park collecting evidence in relation to a file.

There will remain a police presence over the next couple of days in the Moreseby Park area, police want to also advise the public that there is no risk or active threat related to this investigation.

