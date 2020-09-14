Human remains discovered in Prince Rupert park
The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine the person's identity and the cause of death.
The RCMP advised the public that there is no risk or active threat related to this investigation.
=== RCMP NEWS RELEASE ===
Found Remains
Prince Rupert
2020-09-11 09:54 PDT
File # 2020-6948
Police are on scene in Morseby Park collecting evidence in relation to a file.
On September 10 at 12:00 PM the Prince Rupert RCMP along with assistance from the Terrace Police Dog Section located a shoe and piece of clothing. Police conducted a further extensive search which revealed human remains.
The B.C. Coroners Service has been notified and are conducting a concurrent investigation to determine the identification and cause of death.
There will remain a police presence over the next couple of days in the Moreseby Park area, police want to also advise the public that there is no risk or active threat related to this investigation.
Released by
Cpl. Devon James Gerrits
Watch Commander
Prince Rupert RCMP
