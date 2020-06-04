IIO investigates Kitimat man's death

BC's police watchdog is investigating the death of a Kitimat man -- to determine if police actions or inaction contributed to his death.

The Independent Investigations Office says the man was taken into custody last Saturday evening at around 6:40, as the RCMP responded to a report of an intoxicated man near City Centre Mall.

He was given a medical assessment before being taken to the local jail cells.





The report says the man fell a number of times while in custody and was taken to hospital by Emergency Health Services.

He was released the next morning -- but later that day, while NOT in police custody, it's believed he fell again while intoxicated and was once again taken to hospital.

On Monday, the man was determined to be suffering serious injuries while still in hospital and he died later that day.

Anyone who witnessed the man's interactions with police is asked to contact the I-I-O's toll-free witness line (1-855-446-8477).

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to the man's death.







=== IIO INFORMATION BULLETIN ===