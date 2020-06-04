IIO investigates Kitimat man's death
IIO is Investigating an Incident in Kitimat (2020-114)Case: 2020-114 Incident Date: June 1, 2020 Location: Kitimat Detachment: Kitimat Agency: RCMP Incident Classification: Death Case Status: Open - Investigation in Progress
Independent Investigations Office
Surrey, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating an incident in Kitimat.
Information provided by the RCMP indicates that on May 30, 2020 at approximately 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man near City Centre Mall. The man was lodged in cells following medical assessment from Emergency Health Services (EHS). While in custody, the man fell a number of times and was transported to hospital by EHS before being released on the morning of May 31.
Later on May 31, while not in police custody, there is information the man again fell while intoxicated and was transported to hospital overnight. On June 1 the man was found to be suffering serious injuries while in hospital and passed away later that day.
The IIO will investigate to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played into the death of the man. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death.
The IIO is asking that any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477.
Background
The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.