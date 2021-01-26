Industrial equipment scheduled to travel between Prince Rupert and Chetwynd

It looks like another truck carrying huge turbine parts for the Site C Dam project will be travelling through the Northwest soon. A traffic advisory from the BC Transportation Ministry says drivers can expect delays during overnight hours between Prince Rupert and Chetwynd starting Wednesday.



The first leg of the trip for the oversized cargo will be along Highway 16 from Prince Rupert to Terrace Wednesday night from 9 pm to 6 am. Thursday night, it will travel between Terrace and Topley, and then Friday night, it should make it to Prince George with that leg starting at midnight. Other motorists are reminded to obey posted speed limits, traffic control devices and flag persons.