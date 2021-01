New Hazelton RCMP has seized a significant quantity of drugs, a large sum of cash and drug paraphernalia resulting from an active and ongoing investigation.



During the first two weeks of January, police confiscated items suspected to be heroin, fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine, as well as cash over $39,000.



As the investigation continues, anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hazelton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.