Jagmeet Singh calls for more federal dollars for childcare during Terrace visit

Affordable childcare was front-and-centre Wednesday as federal N.D.P. Leader Jagmeet Singh toured a childcare facility in Terrace with Skeena-Bulkley Valley M.P.Taylor Bachrach Thursday.



The two were shown around the Coast Mountain Children's Society operation in the former E.T. Kenney School building.







After the tour, Singh issued a call for more child-care funding from the federal government, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on everyone, but especially on working mothers -- and in order to make sure working they can get back to work, access to chidlcare is critical.



"There can be no recovery without affordable childcare and so we've seen the provincial government step up with funding to allow this program that we saw today with many spots available, but the federal government has to do more to provide some supports that we can actually realize countrywide affordable daycare -- this is so important; affordable childcare will make a massive differnce in the lives of thousands of families, it will allow parents to get back to work, and particularly let women get back to work," he said.







Bachrach says the Willow Creek Childcare Centre in Terrace is the type of facility that Canadians across the country need access to.



"This is a really awesome example of meeting the needs of the community, and the provincial government has stepped up in such a big way, we need the federal government to match that commitment and so we're talking about the need for childcare investment, allowing the economic recovery to take place, especially for women who have been so disproportionately affected but for all of our communities," he enthused.