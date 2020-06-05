Kitimat Anti-racism rally planned for Saturday

A Kitimat woman is organizing a protest march tomorrow to focus attention on local issues of racism.



Rosie Reschke says the protest will focus on indigenous issues -- specifically the "Highway of Tears" cases -- in hopes of educating the people of Kitimat on the systemic racism she says that people of colour face.



The "People of Colour Lives Matter" protest will take place Saturday (Jun 6) from 10am to 4pm, by the Friendship Totem Pole in front of the Haisla Centre in Kitimat.



Organizers are hoping to get key members of the community to speak up on the issue, along with traditional Haisla drumming, and stories shared from those who have experienced racism.



The protest will also include a fundraiser for the Native Women's Association of Canada, organised by Delaney Ribeiro.



Participants are asked to wear masks and to maintain social distancing, in order not to spread COVID-19.