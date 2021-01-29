Kitimat hospital accused of turning away pregnant woman who later gave birth to stillborn baby

A family from Kitimat is alleging that a pregnant relative of theirs was denied service at Kitimat General Hospital before giving birth to a stillborn child later that evening.

Sarah Morrison was two weeks overdue when she felt heavy contractions. At the Kitimat hospital, she was told that her baby had an elevated heartbeat -- but Morrison's uncle Dustin Gaucher said the hospital wouldn't act.

"She figured something felt off to her, she was quite worried. She went, they checked in on the baby and they said the baby had a strong heartbeat. For whatever reason, they said they can't deliver the baby in Kitimat. That's where my questions come in. Why not if there's an open maternity ward?"

Gaucher says that Morrison then tried to get an ambulance ride to Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace -- however, the ambulance wouldn't take her.

"There was an internal talk between the ambulance and that doctor, and for whatever reason my niece was not transported to Terrace, and that's why she called that ambulance."

Her father had to drive her instead. Gaucher says that when Morrison arrived in Terrace, the baby had a faint heartbeat and later died.

Morrison and her family are devastated, and Gaucher says what his niece went through is an example of racist treatment, which he says he's witnessed before at Kitimat's hospital.

Northern Health spokesperson Eryn Collins said that she couldn't comment on the specifics of the allegations due to privacy reasons, but she did say that Northern Health is currently reviewing the situation.

"With any situation like what is being described, we do conduct a review of the care that was provided to the patient, and part of that review would involve reaching out to the family to ensure that they were involved in that process."

But Gaucher said that the trauma from this will linger in his family - and he plans to take action.

"In our culture, our elders come back as our children. They come to heal us and come to be with us to give us what they need. My niece was robbed of that. My whole family was robbed of that."

