Kitimat RCMP investigate bank robbery
Kitimat RCMP say no one was injured, as the local branch of the Bank of Nova Scotia was robbed yesterday.
Constable Kurtis Fink says a man wearing a Panda hoodie entered the Scotiabank just before 2pm and approached a teller, threatening to use a gun and demanding money.
He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and the branch was immediately closed while police investigated.
The suspect is described as six feet tall, and was wearing a black and white hoodie with ears on the hood, gloves, jeans and work boots.