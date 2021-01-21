Kitimat RCMP searching for man who is wanted province-wide

Kitimat RCMP is searching for 25-year-old Brett Alexander Jones, who is wanted province-wide for multiple charges.



Police say Jones is wanted, province-wide, on three warrants in connection to multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats, and many others.



Jones is described as a five-foot-10 Caucasian man, with blond hair, blue eyes, and weighing 159 pounds.

​

If Jones is found, Kitimat RCMP say to contact the RCMP or police in your area, and not to confront him.



If anyone has any information on Jones’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kitimat RCMP or Crimes Stoppers