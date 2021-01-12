Kitimat RCMP seized a number of drugs in drug trafficking investigation

Kitimat RCMP say this past weekend police executed a search warrant at a residence following a two-week drug trafficking investigation.



A number of drugs were seized including; 5 hundred 87 grams of suspected meth-amphetamine, 43 grams of suspected cocaine and 68 grams of suspected heroin.



Other items seized include; a money counter, machete and imitation body armor.



Police say the file remains under investigation and no charges have been forwarded to Crown Counsel at this time.



They are asking those who any information about drug trafficking to contact Kitimat RCMP OR Crime Stoppers