Kristy Bjarnason elected to Burns Lake village council in by-election
Kristy Bjarnason has been declared the winner in the Burns Lake village council by-election on January 23rd.
Bjarnason won the race with 53 votes. Runner-up David Cummer received 45 votes, while Joshua Platt received 27 votes.
The by-election was held after former councillor Darrell Hill resigned to accept a new job with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.
In a Facebook post, Bjarnason said she's glad to be joining council and looking forward to representing the residents of Burns Lake.