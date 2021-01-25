Kristy Bjarnason elected to Burns Lake village council in by-election

Kristy Bjarnason has been declared the winner in the Burns Lake village council by-election on January 23rd.

Bjarnason won the race with 53 votes. Runner-up David Cummer received 45 votes, while Joshua Platt received 27 votes.

The by-election was held after former councillor Darrell Hill resigned to accept a new job with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

In a Facebook post, Bjarnason said she's glad to be joining council and looking forward to representing the residents of Burns Lake.

