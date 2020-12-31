Landslide blocks CN rail line between Terrace and Kitimat

A significant transportation rail link to Kitimat has been disrupted by a landslide that took place on November 26th. Approximately 550 feet of track was covered by trees, clay and debris.

CN is currently evaluating the situation. No decision has been made regarding potential repairs. However, customers that utilize that line are being advised and assisted in finding alternate modes of transportation.



Rio Tinto is one of CN customers that relies on that rail line and is currently trucking supplies such as salt, lumber, fluoride and silicone to their Kitimat operation.



It has already diversified its transportation options with the increased use of both trucks and ships. CN has not provided Rio Tinto with an estimate of how long the line will be blocked.