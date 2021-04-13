Lanfear Hill set to get fixed come the summer.

City Council has given the go ahead to spend roughly 360 thousand dollars to fix the erosion on Lanfear Hill.

The new proposal which was approved by council on Monday night, would see Lanfear be reduced to one lane traffic and only be available after working hours.

Lanfear, which has been closed to pedestrians since mid march, would have up to one meter removed and replaced with rock fill and compacted material.

The project will be funded by a grant provided by the province for capital projects, and should commence in July or August.

Terrace Mayor Carol Leclerc says that while it will only be a temporary fix, it will still be safer for pedestrians.

"Well theres maybe 12 inches of sidewalk left on Lanfear hill, and it's not going to be perfect, and it will probably never be perfect until we can rebuild the entire hill. But at least it will be safe in the next couple years for pedestrians going up and down the hill."

The construction is expected to take 6 to 8 weeks and will serve as a temporary fix and last about 5 years.