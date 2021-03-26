Lanfear Hill to possibly be converted into one-way street

City council members are considering the possibility of converting Lanfear Hill to a one-way street, making the other lane available to pedestrians and cyclists.

Currently, due to the poor condition of the shoulder of the road, Lanfear is currently closed to the public until further notice. While the matter won't be brought up until the next council meeting on April 17, Mayor Carol Leclerc says she is in full support for having the road transition to one lane.

While this might cause an issue for motorists, she adds that they will also discuss the posibility of having alternating directions of traffic allowed depending on the time of day.

Another possibility that is being discussed is having the road closed for traffic and only available to pedestrians, as it is largely used by students and others who live in the area.