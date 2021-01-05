Lax Kw'alaams limits travel to members in Prince Rupert only

The Lax Kw'alaams Band Council has implemented tighter restrictions on members entering their community in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Northern B-C.

Starting today, travel to Lax Kw'alaams is limited solely to band members who live in Prince Rupert. These restrictions also apply to medical professionals and contractors — however, contractors will be assessed on an individual basis.

The band stated in a press release that their Emergency Measures Committee decided to create these restrictions after monitoring rising COVID-19 cases in areas such as Terrace, Kitsumkalum and the Nass Valley.

They also said that residents who need need to travel past Prince Rupert for "patient travel" must isolate for 10 days when they return to the community. After the isolation period passes, they must not be showing any symptoms of COVID-19, such as a high temperature or difficulty breathing.

These restrictions will be reviewed by the band in two weeks.