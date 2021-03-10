Learning centers are coming to remote Northwestern communities

In a news release issued yesterday, Contact North BC announced the expansion of access for post-secondary institutions. New local learning centers in remote Northwestern BC communities will provide support and reliable access to online programs to all 25 post-secondary institutions. This means more students will be able to live and study in their home communities.



Students can take any online course by BC public colleges and universities while accessing face-to-face and online supports close to home through the community-based learning centres. All 20 learning centres are expected to be in operation by March 2022.



The Province is providing approximately $1.5 million for the project that will offer service across the traditional territories of the Haida, Nisga'a, Gitxsan, Wet'suwet'en, Tsimshian, Haisla and Tahltan Nations. Other participants include School District 92 (Nass), School District 54 (Bulkley Valley) and the Métis Nation in Terrace.



Since the project's soft launch in January, students have registered for over 400 courses across BC's public post-secondary system. North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice says that the Contract North BC project is a remarkable example of what can happen when the resources and expertise at our world-class post-secondary institutions come together to solve the problem of access.