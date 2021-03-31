LNG Canada instructed to suspended the AstraZeneca vaccination program

Until further notice, LNG Canada has suspended the AstraZeneca vaccination program as instructed by Northern Health.



As a result of the recent announcement regarding issues that the vaccine may negatively impact those aged 55 and younger, the program has been paused.



Reports out of Europe found approximately three dozen patients, mainly women under 55 years of age, developed blood clots following the injection.



Immunizations were being distributed to employees throughout the province in food processing plants, large industrial camps and farms where workers live in group housing.



Dr. Henry has advised those that have received this version of the vaccine to self-monitor for symptoms but stated that those that received the shot more than 20 days ago shouldn't be too concerned.



LNG awaits further direction from Northern Health before restarting this initiative.