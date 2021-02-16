LNG Canada’s restart plan has been approved

Northern Health and the office of the Public Health Officer have approved the construction restart plan for LNG Canada and JGC Fluors Joint Venture. Coordination and reporting protocols have been established between the project, health officials and other government authorities as they work through the site restart and focus on the spring and summer construction program.



In a news release, LNG states that in 2021, the project had implemented enhanced COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory, rapid screening using a quick antigen test before workers return to the project site in Kitimat. Any project worker who refuses the test will be denied entry to the site.



The release explains that Phase 1 of its rapid screening program was implemented in early January at their charter hubs in Calgary and Edmonton. The company plans to expand the program to the B.C. hubs this month. On-site medical facilities will be staffed by more than a dozen healthcare professionals and emergency response team members.



The LNG Canada Project continues to mandate the policy to forbid all non-local project workers from leaving the project site and other work areas or visit any public establishments when they are on rotation. The only exception to that rule is cases of a medical emergency. Social gatherings among project workers are also prohibited.