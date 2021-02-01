Local MLA's announce funds that will support the forestry sector

The Forest Enhancement Society of BC has allocated $3 million in new grants throughout the province to support jobs in the forestry sector and increase wood fibre utilization that otherwise would be burned as slash. In a news release, Northcoast MLA Jennifer Rice and Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen announced that Haida Gwaii and the Stikine region would benefit from this grant.



"Grants are anywhere from $6,000 to over 600,000 dollars. It will allow 250,000 cubic metres of post-harvest waste wood to be utilized in the production of pulp, wood pellets, electricity, and compost for soil remediation, to name a few."



This work will also provide environmental, economic and social benefits to BC communities, including reducing greenhouse gases.



"The grant means that more usable wood waste from Haida Gwaii will go to mills for secondary processing, and less of it will be wasted or be burned off into the atmosphere. This is something I know folks on Haida Gwaii care deeply about. There is strong environmental stewardship on Haida Gwaii, so having value-added projects such as this funded is very much in line with the values of the people that live on Haida Gwaii."



This investment is part of BC's Economic Recovery Plan to help people, businesses and communities recover and come out of COVID-19 stronger and better prepared. BC's total provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic now exceeds $8.25 billion.