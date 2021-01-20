Local state of emergency extended by the Nisga'a Lisims Government

The Nisga'a Valley Health Authority reported two additional positive COVID-19 test results bringing the total number of cases in the valley's recent clusters to 90. However, three more people have recovered, bringing the number of active cases down to 21.



The authority says four more tests were performed yesterday, and results of 19 are pending. The Nisga'a Lisims Government has decided unanimously to extend its State of Local Emergency.



Guidelines include no travelling between Nisga'a Villages, heightened security monitoring, the prohibition of events and gatherings with fines being issued to individuals who defy those orders.