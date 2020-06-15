Masset School, BVCS teacher win BC School Sports honours

A school in Masset and a veteran teacher from Smithers have been recognized with major awards from BC School Sports.



Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay Secondary School (GTNSS) in Masset has been selected Most Outstanding School for 2019-2020, and Bulkley Valley Christian School athletic director Ron Van Driel was voted Male Coach of the Year, sharing that award with Stephen Burns from South Delta.



GTNSS was honoured for its abilities to improve the lives of its students through athletics.



The awards committee said the school is able to keep sport alive despite many barriers, through the leadership of Athletic Director Christine Cunningham.





[Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay Secondary School named Outstanding School of 2019-20 by BC School Sports]



The school boasts a participation rate of 70 per cent, with over 50 of its 78 students involved in school sports.

In Smithers, meantime, Van Driel -- who is retiring at the end of this school year following a 40-year career, said he was taken completely by surprise in winning the award.



He said the highlight of his career was the "Outstanding School of the Year" award presented to BulkleyValley Christian in 2018.





[Ron Van Driel, Bulkley Valley Christian School named Outstanding Male Coach of 2019-20 by BC School Sports]