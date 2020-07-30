Mayoral byelection date announced for Smithers

A date has been announced for the long-awaited mayoral byelection in Smithers.

A special council meeting was held Wednesday afternoon in the Smithers Council Chambers, where it was decided that the byelection would be held Saturday, October 17th.

The mayor's position has been vacant since last fall, when Taylor Bachrach resigned after winning the Skeena-Bulkley Valley seat in the House of Commons in last October's federal election.



A byelection was originally planned for earlier this year, but that was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill, who has been handling the mayor's duties on an interim basis since last October, says the mayor's position won't be the only vacancy to fill this fall.



"There will be at least one council seat since it's my intention to run for mayor, so my seat will also be vacant -- so at this point, I think it's safe to say there'll be the seat open for mayor and one council position at least," she expained.

The town's Director of Corporate Services --- Dianna Plouffe --- has been appointed Chief Election Officer.