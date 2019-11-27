Mediator Steps into UNBC Strike

The B.C. government has appointed a special mediator in an effort to end the strike by faculty at the University of Northern B.C.



The Faculty Association requested a mediator to intervene in the three-week-old strike.



In a posting on its website, UNBC says Trevor Sones began working with the parties immediately on Wednesday.



As the strike continues, the university has outlined how it might extend the current semester if there's a deal soon, as well as offer financial credits to affected students.



Students have been staging rallies and sit-ins at the Prince George campus to apply pressure for a settlement and seek answers about how they're going to be affected.



The strike has now been going on -- with classes cancelled -- for three weeks.