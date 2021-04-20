Mills Memorial Hospital operating at over 95% base bed capacity

Data released yesterday by the B.C. Ministry of Health showed that hospitals in B.C. designated to provide care for COVID-19 are operating at a total base bed capacity of 95 per cent.



Likewise, it noted that Mills Memorial hospital in Terrace is currently operating at over 95 per cent of its base bed capacity.



However, a spokesperson from Northern Health says it's not out of the normal for the hospital to be near capacity -- and she says it's high capacity isn't because of an influx of COVID patients.



"Before the pandemic started, hospitals routinely operated -- with no COVID or anything at all -- at or near or above capacity on a routine basis," said Northern Health communications officer Eryn Collins



She said that Northern Health had previously worked to lower capacity at Mills Memorial hospital during the pandemic to handle an increase in COVID-19 patients. Now that COVID-19 cases in the Northwest have slowed down, she says it's a mix of COVID and non-COVID patients at the hospital



"Now we're back up to almost-capacity, balancing that mix of COVID and non-COVID-related care. So that type of bed capacity is not unusually high for a hospital. it's just that now it's managing both of those COVID and non-COVID-related care needs."



Meanwhile, 81 per cent of critical care beds in B.C. are also currently occupied, and the rate is at 100 per cent in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. However, the rates are much lower in the Northern Health region at 66 per cent.