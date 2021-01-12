Mills Memorial Hospital temporarily places refrigeration unit in hospital

Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace has once again acquired a temporary resource for addition morgue capacity in the form of a refrigerator.

It’s the second time in less than a year Northern Health has done this the first was in the spring of 2020 when the pandemic first took hold.

Spokesperson Eryn Collins said the addition of the refrigerator is not directly related to COVID-19.

“This step is necessary to ensure adequate and appropriate resources for storage of decedents there are other services, such as funeral homes, retrieving decedents from our custody, is once more a factor.



Collins said this is temporary and the use of the morgue at Mills fluctuates from day to day.



She added they are continually planning and implementing measures for additional capacity to ensure continuity of care and other services.