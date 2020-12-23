Missing snowboarder on Shames Mountain has been found

A snowboarder who went missing yesterday on Shames Mountain has been found earlier today just outside of the Shames Mountain boundary and was transported to Mills Memorial Hospital.



Information on his current condition has not been released.



Out of consideration for him, his family, staff and patrons, they have decided to close the mountain for the rest of the day today and tomorrow.



The snowboarder was reported missing around 7 pm last night. Staff located his vehicle on the Shames Mountain access road near the avalanche gate.



Terrace Search and Rescue conducted an on-mountain, inbounds search last night of areas that would have a high likelihood of a snowboarder becoming injured or stuck.



In a Facebook post, Shames wanted to thank all those who assisted in today's search.