MLA Nathan Cullen says new infrastructure projects will help workers impacted by COVID-19

Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen welcomes three investments in small, land-based infrastructure projects from the province that will support people's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



A couple of the projects coming to the area include enhancing winter forage for Moose through mechanical and hand treatments. Construction of outhouses, information kiosks and fire rings at recreation sites around Terrace and Kitwanga.



Other projects across British Columbia include improved recreation sites and trails, enhanced safety along forest service roads, wildlife habitat restoration, and wildfire safety and mitigation.



This announcement is part of B.C.'s $10 billion COVID response, including the StrongerBC for Everyone recovery plan, which protects people's health and livelihoods while supporting businesses and communities.



In a News Release, Cullen says that these upgrades to campgrounds and trails will benefit workers, locals, and tourists. He explains that the program will help fund the creation of new jobs while improving infrastructure that serves the communities.