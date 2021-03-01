More childcare opportunities are coming to the Northwest.

As part of the province's stated ongoing commitment to increase child care, 70 new licensed spaces will be made accessible to both the Haida Gwaii and Lax Kw'alaams communities in the Northwest.



There will be eight new spaces in Haida Gwaii and 62 new spaces in Lax Kw'alaams. A total of more than 24,500 licensed child care spaces have been funded in the province since July 2017.



In a news release, North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice says having access to high-quality child care close to home is a game changer for families. For people in north coast communities, not getting their kids into child care can be a barrier to taking advantage of employment opportunities.



Minister of State for Child Care, Katrina Chen, noted that child care for families is key to BC's economic recovery and these new spaces will make it easier for parents, especially mothers who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, to pursue their own goals by returning to work or school.