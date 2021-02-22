More confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded at the Brucejack Mine

Northern Health has announced that 42 laboratory cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Brucejack mine north of Stewart, with 9 cases still active. Workers who were identified as cases or close contacts have been instructed to self isolate either on-site or in their home communities. The outbreak was declared on February 10th at the project site that employs 485 workers.

On-site testing continues with Northern Health recommending additional precautions, including one-time testing of high-risk workers, tested employees should remain on-site until results are known, and the recommendation that anyone testing positive should self isolate at the camp. There may be more additional measures made between the mine and the Talhtan Central Government.