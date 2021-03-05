More COVID-19 exposures reported at Northwest schools

More potential COVID-19 exposures are being reported in schools in the Northwest.



Since we reported yesterday, Northern Health has listed a potential exposure at Hazelton Secondary School on February 25th and one at Charles Hays Secondary in Prince Rupert from February 24th to 26th.



Meanwhile, the temporary closure initiated by the Gitanmaax Band Council of Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary School has been extended through the end of next week, March 12th.



After a second confirmed COVID-19 exposure at the school located on its reserve, the band council made the move as a precautionary measure.



The Coast Mountains School District says school staff were contacting families and students about continuing online learning.