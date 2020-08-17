More Rain expected in the North Coast

This weekend's heavy rainfall has caused concerns for many areas of the northwest.

The City of Prince Rupert posted a notice on their Facebook page; advising residents due to flooding, both McClymont Park and Moresby Park continue to be closed

Galloway Bridge also saw lots of flooding and debris on the roadway between Prince Rupert and Port Edward. The bridge is now open, residents are asked to continue proceeding with caution.

A mudslide closed the Nisga'a Highway near Gingolx (ghin-GOLX') for much of the weekend as well.

The District of Kitimat warned its residents over the weekend that the Kitimat River has risen significantly and continues to rise.

Bobby Sekhon a meteorologist with Environment Canada said there was a Gulf of Alaska low pressure systems that came through and continued to precipitate rain which is why we've seen a more wet summer.

"What we saw this past weekend is an atmospheric river, where we saw a strong bloom of moisture come from the pacific and take aim right at the North Coast and deliver quite a bit of precipitation for this time of year and still continue this afternoon too."

Sekhon added this week will continue to be wet and rainy. There is a break tomorrow, but starting Thursday parts of the North Coast could see heavy rain again.