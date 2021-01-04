More remote First Nations communities receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is making its way through more remote First Nations communities in Northern B.C.

Some communities that have announced they have received the vaccine include the Gitxaala Nation in Kitkatla, the Gitga'at Nation in Hartley Bay, the Kitasoo Nation in Klemtu, the Ulkatcho Nation in Anahim Lake and all three Tahltan communities in Northwest B.C.

Nicole Robinson lives in Hartley Bay, and she received the Moderna Vaccine last week. She told CFTK that she felt relieved to get the vaccine and that it led her to think about a community member who moved to Burns Lake that recently passed away due to COVID-19.

"We had lost a community member to COVID a week or two prior to getting the vaccine. So I thought a lot about her when I got the vaccine, and how had it been out sooner that maybe she'd be here. She was a longtime resident a few years ago and had moved away, but she's still very much a part of our community"

Robinson is expecting to receive her second shot of the Moderna vaccine later this month.

