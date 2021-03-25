MP Taylor Bachrach announces new bill to help Haida Gwaii

On March 24, local MP Taylor Bachrach announced that he introduced Bill C-280 in the House of Commons. The new bill would amend the Income Tax Act which allows residents of Haida Gwaii eligible for the full Northern Residents Tax Deduction. Initially the Northern Residents Deduction was introduced to offset the high costs of living in remote communities. Community leaders in Haida Gwaii have been pressing for this change for over 10 years. Bachrach adds that “This tax reduction helps places like Haida Gwaii attract skilled labour, and helps us stimulate economic development.” Bachrach says that he has also tabled another motion that would start a task force to look at other remote areas in the region.