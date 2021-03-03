NDP releases a plan to help small businesses

The NDP has announced a plan aimed to help save small businesses that communities rely on. In a news release, Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach says many small businesses, particularly those in the tourism sector within the Northwest, have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why they are pushing for a set of new policy measures specifically aimed at small businesses.



Among the policies being addressed, the NDP is pushing to extend both the rent subsidy program and the wage subsidy until the pandemic is over and increase the wage subsidy to 85 percent for tourism businesses. An implementation of a hiring bonus whereby the federal government pays the employer portions of Employment Insurance and the Canadian Pension Plan for new or rehired staff and capping credit card transaction fees charged to small businesses. They also propose establishing a hotline for small businesses to help apply for government support programs.



Taylor Bachrach will be hosting an interactive discussion via Facebook Live with the NDP's critic for Small Business and Tourism MP Gord Johns tomorrow at 6 pm. They will be discussing the challenges faced by small businesses and the solutions being proposed and taking questions and comments from constituents.