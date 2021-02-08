New COVID-19 exposures reported in Northwest schools and on Terrace flight

Four more COVID-19 school exposures on the North Coast are being reported by Northern Health this afternoon.



Its updated notice list says potential exposures took place at Conrad Elementary and Pineridge Elementary on February 3rd, Port Edward Elementary on February 1st and Prince Rupert Middle School between January 26th to 29th.*



Earlier, a fifth exposure in the past month at Centennial Christian school in Terrace was reported, taking place January 27th to 29th.



Also, the Centre for Disease Control's air travel list says someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 was on Air Canada flight 82-39 from Terrace to Vancouver on February 1st.



It says passengers in rows 6 to 12 should monitor themselves for symptoms.



* This article has been updated to add the potential COVID-19 exposure at Prince Rupert Middle School.