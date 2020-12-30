New Hazelton RCMP search for two wanted men

Two fugitives are being sought by New Hazelton RCMP, who are asking for the public’s help locating them. Bruce William Wilson and Damien Tyson Shanoss are both wanted on numerous charges.



Wilson has been charged with assault, assault by choking, forcible entry, mischief and breach of undertaking. The 40-year-olds description is of an Indigenous male; 5-feet, 11-inches tall and approximately 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.



Shanoss is wanted for driving while prohibited, driving while suspended, breach of undertaking, breach of release order, obstructing a police officer, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.



The 30-year-old is described as an Indigenous male, six feet tall and approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.



The public is directed to contact the RCMP New Hazelton detachment if they know of their whereabouts and not to confront either of the men.