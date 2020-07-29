Nighttime Airport Services to be restored at Terrace, Sandpit

Nighttime air navigation services will soon be restored at 12 B.C. airports, including Terrace and Sandspit.



Nav Canada temporarily suspended overnight air navigation, including air traffic control towers and flight service stations, at several locations in May, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nav Canada said it was trying to reduce the exposure of its essential employees to the novel coronavirus, while ensuring critical air navigation services were still available when most needed.



This drew angry reaction from both Terrace and Kitimat Councils, which said the lack of overnight service was another blow to the regional economy.



However, Nav Can says after considering both the regional public health environment and operational requirements, it would resume its Aerodrome Advisory Service at Terrace and its remote service at Sandspit as of next Tuesday August 4th.



Safeguard measures, including enhanced cleaning protocols and restricting visitor access, will remain in effect at all NAV CANADA operational units.