Nisga’a academic questions why Nass Valley not prioritized for vaccine

A Nisga'a academic is questioning why communities in the Nass Valley were not prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations.



Ginger Gosnell-Myers grew up in Gitlaxt'aamiks and is now the Indigenous Fellow at Simon Fraser University's Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue. She said that the Nass Valley's remote location and high per capita case rate of COVID-19 -- which the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says is the highest in the province -- shows that the vaccine is needed in the area.



"It's an isolated place in B.C The nearest town is Terrace, it's anywhere from 2-3 hours, weather depending from one of the villages in the Nass to the town centre. That is a great distance to travel if you are sick and need medical attention. The Terrace hospital also has limited capacity."



Documents from Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority listed the Nass Valley as a "highest priority" community for vaccinations. The region was supposed to receive 60 doses of the vaccine for elders this month, but they were postponed due to province-wide delays in shipments.



Nonetheless, Gosnell-Myers questions why only 60 doses were supposed to be provided for the Nass Valley and why other communities she says are less remote were able to access the vaccine instead.



"We have a significant population of elders in the Nass, and we have seen in other First Nations communities they're able to offer the vaccine to elders, to young adults, to those in the communities who need it and want it. For whatever reason, only 60 were offered to a population of over 3,000, that just doesn't make any sense. Part of my frustration was not getting any answers for how these decisions are made."



In an e-mailed statement, Northern Health said that a delay in the Phizer shipments of vaccine has required adjustments to the scheduling of vaccine clinics in the region and that they are working with the First Nations Health Authority to review Indigenous communities that have not yet received the vaccine.



However, they couldn't specifically comment on the Nass Valley, stating that vaccine prioritization decisions are provincial and based on national recommendations.