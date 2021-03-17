Nisga’a Nation enters into agreement for LNG project

The Nisga'a Lisims Government has entered into an agreement for the assessment and development of an LNG facility in the Nass Valley.

President Eva Clayton says the Nisga'a Nation is working with both Western LNG, an LNG developer, and Rockies LNG Partners, a group of Canadian gas producers, to develop an LNG project called Ksi Lisims LNG.

Clayton says this agreement marks the start of collaboration between the groups, and that they're currently focused on engaging with those who will be affected by the project

She added that Nisga'a citizens will be able to learn more about and provide input on the project in the coming months.